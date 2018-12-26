The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Biography (Wikipedia)
Treorchy Male Choir, also known as Treorchy Male Voice Choir, is a choir based in Treorchy in the Rhondda Valley, Wales, United Kingdom.
Do You Hear The People Sing?
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Do You Hear The People Sing?
Do You Hear The People Sing?
Calon Lan
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Calon Lan
Calon Lan
A Safe Stronghold Is Our God
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
A Safe Stronghold Is Our God
A Safe Stronghold Is Our God
When I Survey The Wonderous Cross
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
When I Survey The Wonderous Cross
When I Survey The Wonderous Cross
Men of Harlech
The Band of the Welsh Guards
Men of Harlech
Men of Harlech
COME DOWN, O LOVE DIVINE
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
COME DOWN, O LOVE DIVINE
COME DOWN, O LOVE DIVINE
Unwaith eto'n Nghymru Annwyl
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Unwaith eto'n Nghymru Annwyl
Unwaith eto'n Nghymru Annwyl
God Be With You
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
God Be With You
God Be With You
The Floral Dance
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
The Floral Dance
The Floral Dance
Comrades in Arms
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Comrades in Arms
Comrades in Arms
Y Delyn Aur
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Y Delyn Aur
Y Delyn Aur
Happy Birthday Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (feat. 90 Children From North Ealing Primary School)
The Four Sopranos & Treorchy Male Choir
Happy Birthday Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (feat. 90 Children From North Ealing Primary School)
Pilgrims' Chorus (Tannhäuser)
Richard Wagner
Pilgrims' Chorus (Tannhäuser)
Pilgrims' Chorus (Tannhäuser)
Performer
Heaven Came Down
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Heaven Came Down
Heaven Came Down
Men of Harlech
Traditional Welsh & The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Men of Harlech
Men of Harlech
Composer
Gwahoddiad
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Gwahoddiad
Gwahoddiad
Jacob's Ladder
Traditional Arr. John Meirion Davies & The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Jacob's Ladder
Jacob's Ladder
Composer
Trust and Obey
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Trust and Obey
Trust and Obey
Annie's Song
The Treorchy Male Choir
Annie's Song
Annie's Song
Performer
Are You Washed In The Blood
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Are You Washed In The Blood
Are You Washed In The Blood
For the Fallen
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
For the Fallen
For the Fallen
Eli Jenkins' Prayer
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Eli Jenkins' Prayer
Eli Jenkins' Prayer
Performer
WHAT A WONDERFUL CHANGE IN MY LIFE HAS BEEN WROUGHT
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
WHAT A WONDERFUL CHANGE IN MY LIFE HAS BEEN WROUGHT
All in the April evening
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
All in the April evening
Eli Jenkins's Prayer (from "Under Milk Wood")
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Eli Jenkins's Prayer (from "Under Milk Wood")
A Safe Stronghold
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
A Safe Stronghold
A Safe Stronghold
Stir It Up
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Stir It Up
Stir It Up
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau (Land Of My Fathers)
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau (Land Of My Fathers)
Faraway Place
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Faraway Place
Faraway Place
Radio Ga-Ga
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Radio Ga-Ga
Radio Ga-Ga
Blaenwern (Love Divine)
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Blaenwern (Love Divine)
Blaenwern (Love Divine)
Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah
Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah
Myfanwy
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Myfanwy
Myfanwy
We'll Keep A Welcome
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
We'll Keep A Welcome
We'll Keep A Welcome
A Valley Called The Rhondda
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
A Valley Called The Rhondda
A Valley Called The Rhondda
Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise
Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise
Sospan Fach
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Sospan Fach
Sospan Fach
All Through the Night
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
All Through the Night
All Through the Night
