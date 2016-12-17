We the People was an American garage rock band from Orlando, Florida, that was formed in late 1965 and professionally active between 1966 and 1970. Although none of their singles charted nationally in the U.S., a number of them did reach the Top 10 of the local Orlando charts. The band are perhaps best remembered for their song "Mirror of Your Mind", which reached the Top 10 in a number of regional singles charts across the U.S. during 1966. The song has subsequently been included on several compilation albums over the years. Their single "My Brother, the Man" was covered by the long-running Garage Rock Revival band The Fuzztones and reworked by The Horrors with the song "Count in Fives".