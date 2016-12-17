We the People60s garage group. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1970
We the People
1966
We the People Biography (Wikipedia)
We the People was an American garage rock band from Orlando, Florida, that was formed in late 1965 and professionally active between 1966 and 1970. Although none of their singles charted nationally in the U.S., a number of them did reach the Top 10 of the local Orlando charts. The band are perhaps best remembered for their song "Mirror of Your Mind", which reached the Top 10 in a number of regional singles charts across the U.S. during 1966. The song has subsequently been included on several compilation albums over the years. Their single "My Brother, the Man" was covered by the long-running Garage Rock Revival band The Fuzztones and reworked by The Horrors with the song "Count in Fives".
We the People Tracks
Making My Daydream Real
We the People
Making My Daydream Real
In The Past
We the People
In The Past
In The Past
Last played on
St John's Shop
We the People
St John's Shop
St John's Shop
Last played on
Function Underground
We the People
Function Underground
Function Underground
Last played on
My Brother, The Man
We the People
My Brother, The Man
My Brother, The Man
Last played on
