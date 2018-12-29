Alex ClareBorn 14 September 1986
Alex Clare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5tx.jpg
1986-09-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8c8a3c3-29b6-421e-b977-fb6796231d41
Alex Clare Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander George Clare (born 14 September 1985) is a British singer and songwriter. Clare adopted his current stage name, Alex Clare, in 2010, replacing Alexander G. Muertos, a pseudonym he first used while still at school. His debut album, The Lateness of the Hour, was released in the UK on 11 July 2011 on Island Records and was produced by Mike Spencer and Major Lazer.
The biggest hit from the album, "Too Close", peaked at number 4 on the UK Singles Chart and number 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song was nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Single at the 2013 Brit Awards.
Alex Clare Tracks
Not Giving In (feat. John Newman & Alex Clare)
Rudimental
Not Giving In (feat. John Newman & Alex Clare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv74v.jpglink
Not Giving In (feat. John Newman & Alex Clare)
Last played on
Endorphins (feat. Alex Clare)
Sub Focus
Endorphins (feat. Alex Clare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw0ly.jpglink
Endorphins (feat. Alex Clare)
Last played on
Too Close
Alex Clare
Too Close
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw36j.jpglink
Too Close
Last played on
Living (feat. Alex Clare)
Bakermat
Living (feat. Alex Clare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2z4h.jpglink
Living (feat. Alex Clare)
Last played on
Not Giving In (1Xtra Live Liverpool 2012)
Rudimental
Not Giving In (1Xtra Live Liverpool 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9r8v.jpglink
Not Giving In (1Xtra Live Liverpool 2012)
Last played on
Hands Are Clever
Alex Clare
Hands Are Clever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5tx.jpglink
Hands Are Clever
Last played on
Sparks
Alex Clare
Sparks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5tx.jpglink
Sparks
Last played on
Just A Man
Alex Clare
Just A Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5tx.jpglink
Just A Man
Last played on
Endorphins (Sub Focus vs Fred V & Grafix Mix) (feat. Alex Clare)
Sub Focus
Endorphins (Sub Focus vs Fred V & Grafix Mix) (feat. Alex Clare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw0ly.jpglink
Endorphins (Sub Focus vs Fred V & Grafix Mix) (feat. Alex Clare)
Last played on
Up All Night
Alex Clare
Up All Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5tx.jpglink
Up All Night
Last played on
Hope She'll Be Happier
Alex Clare
Hope She'll Be Happier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5tx.jpglink
Hope She'll Be Happier
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/ax8wrz
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T16:59:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fqf8x.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Live Lounge: Alex Clare
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqdg9r
BBC Yalding House
2012-05-29T16:59:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013hy0f.jpg
29
May
2012
Live Lounge: Alex Clare
BBC Yalding House
Alex Clare Links
