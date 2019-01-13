Daphne's FlightFormed 1995. Disbanded 1996
Daphne's Flight
1995
Daphne's Flight Biography (Wikipedia)
Daphne’s Flight was an album that resulted from a collaboration between five of the most highly regarded female vocalists, instrumentalist and songwriters in the British folk and root music scene: Christine Collister, Melanie Harrold, Julie Matthews, Helen Watson and Chris While. The collaboration resulted in a highly regarded album and a sell out tour. The project helped to cement relationships between the members, raised their individual profiles nationally and internationally and has been seen as marking a turning point in the role of women within the English folk movement.
Daphne's Flight Tracks
Father Adieu (Durbervilles Session Version)
Gone (live)
Father Adieu (live)
Tree Of Life (live)
Pride
No One Knows His Name
Shipbuilding
Lay Fallow
Count Me In
Another Year, Another Day
How Glad I Am
Goddess of Mann
