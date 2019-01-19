Dennis Russell Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Russell Davies (born April 16, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio) is an American conductor and pianist.
Davies studied piano and conducting at the Juilliard School, where he received his doctorate. He was Music Director of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra from 1972 to 1980. In 1977 he co-founded the American Composers Orchestra with composer Francis Thorne, and he was its music director until 2002. Davies was music director of the Brooklyn Philharmonic from 1991 to 1996.
In 1980, Davies moved to Stuttgart, Germany, where he was General Music Director of the Baden-Württemberg State Opera House from 1980 to 1987. There he premiered two Philip Glass operas, along with many standard operas, often in productions with innovative and unusual staging. He has worked with many directors, including Robert Altman in a collaboration on Salome in Hamburg. He has also held permanent posts with the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, the Orchestra of the Beethovenhalle Bonn (1987–95), and the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra. Davies was chief conductor of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz and the Linz Opera from 2002 to 2017. In March 2008, Davies was named the third music director of the Sinfonieorchester Basel, effective with the 2009-10 season, for an initial contract of five years. He held the post through the 2016-17 season. In September 2017, the Brno Philharmonic announced the appointment of Davies as its next principal conductor, effective with the 2018-19 season, with an initial contract of four seasons.
- Philip Glass: From Akhnaten (1983) – Hymn (Act 2 Scene.4)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04psb7p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04psb7p.jpg2017-01-18T16:04:00.000Z'Akhnaten is one of Glass's most accessible operas, with beautiful melodic writing and a genuinely archaic atmosphere evoking the strange reign of this ancient Egyptian pharaoh.'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pxq9d
Philip Glass: From Akhnaten (1983) – Hymn (Act 2 Scene.4)
- Dennis Russell Davies | My Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cm929.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cm929.jpg2016-10-20T14:48:00.000ZDennis Russell Davies discusses Beethoven's1st String Quartet by the Alban Berg Quartet.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cm92q
Dennis Russell Davies | My Music
Dennis Russell Davies Tracks
Sort by
'Heroes' Symphony: VI. V2 Schneider
Romanian Folk Dances arr. for String Orchestra
Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten
Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson - Heart, we will forget him
Akhnaten (Act 2: Dance)
Window of Appearances (Akhnaten)
Music For The Theatre: Dance
Heroes (from Symphony No. 4 "Heroes")
Akhnaten - Scene 1: Funeral Of Amenhotep III
Shrunken Symphony, Op. 80 1st movement: Allegro con brio
"Heroes" Symphony VI. V2 Schneider
Canzone a tre cori
Canzona a tre voci
Art of Fugue (extracts), BWV 1080 and Vor deinem Thron, BWV 668
Sinfonie Napoletana, Veronese, Romana, Mantovana
Three pieces for Organ
Palestrine-Konzert (Concertino No 3)
Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten
Akhnaten (Hymn to the Sun)
Suite for Toy Piano
Symphony No.16 in B flat
Suite from the ballet "Solstice", Part 1 - Garden of the Sun
"Low" Symphony, 1st movement: Subterraneans (extract)
"Heroes" Symphony, 1st movement: Heroes
Akhnaten, Act II: Scene 2, Akhnaten and Nefertiti
Monumentum Pro Gesualdo Di Venosa - II Ma Tu, Cagion di Quella
Tabuh-Tabuhan
Shrunken Symphony, Op. 80 (i. Allegro con brio)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 37
Proms 1985: Prom 52
Proms 1985: Prom 48
Proms 1984: Prom 50
Proms 1983: Prom 14
