Johnny Silver
Johnny Silver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8c5715f-31c8-446a-9ebd-6260dc1a9dd6
Johnny Silver Tracks
Sort by
Guys And Dolls
Frank Sinatra
Guys And Dolls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
Guys And Dolls
Last played on
The Oldest Established
Frank Sinatra
The Oldest Established
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
The Oldest Established
Last played on
Fugue For Tinhorns
Stubby Kaye
Fugue For Tinhorns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fugue For Tinhorns
Last played on
For He's a Jolly Good Fellow
Johnny Silver
For He's a Jolly Good Fellow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For He's a Jolly Good Fellow
The Oldest Established
Harry Wilson, Frank Loesser, Frank Sinatra, Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver & Jerry Orbach
The Oldest Established
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Oldest Established
Performer
Fugue for Tinhorns
Danny Dayton, Frank Loesser, Stubby Kaye & Johnny Silver
Fugue for Tinhorns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fugue for Tinhorns
Performer
The Oldest Established
Johnny Silver
The Oldest Established
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Oldest Established
Last played on
Back to artist