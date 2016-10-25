Anne Janelle
Anne Janelle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8c4780b-ee67-4180-b727-aa662436bc45
Anne Janelle Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Janelle is a classically trained Canadian musician who has focused on the cello.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anne Janelle Tracks
Sort by
The End Of The World
Anne Janelle
The End Of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The End Of The World
Last played on
Feeling Beautiful
Anne Janelle
Feeling Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feeling Beautiful
Last played on
Black is the Colour
Anne Janelle
Black is the Colour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black is the Colour
Last played on
A Good Lover
Anne Janelle
A Good Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Good Lover
Last played on
Anne Janelle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist