The Barr BrothersFormed 2006
The Barr Brothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p059bmqf.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8c28ca7-c14d-4dff-86d6-06bfac138422
The Barr Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Barr Brothers is a band founded in Montreal, Quebec, consisting of two American brothers Andrew and Brad Barr as well as bassist Morgan Moore, pedal steel guitarist Brett Lanier and a rotating cast of Montreal musicians.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Barr Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Queens Of The Breakers
The Barr Brothers
Queens Of The Breakers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059bmqf.jpglink
Queens Of The Breakers
Last played on
Even The Darkness Has Arms
The Barr Brothers
Even The Darkness Has Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022x70b.jpglink
Song That I Heard
The Barr Brothers
Song That I Heard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059bmqf.jpglink
Song That I Heard
Last played on
Even The Darkness Has Arms (Original)
The Barr Brothers
Even The Darkness Has Arms (Original)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059bmqf.jpglink
Love Ain't Enough
The Barr Brothers
Love Ain't Enough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026srn9.jpglink
Love Ain't Enough
Last played on
Even The Darkness Has Arms (Radio Edit)
The Barr Brothers
Even The Darkness Has Arms (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059bmqf.jpglink
Even The Darkness Has Arms (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Queens Of The Breakers
The Barr Brothers
Queens Of The Breakers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059bmqf.jpglink
Queens Of The Breakers
Last played on
Ready For War
The Barr Brothers
Ready For War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059bmqf.jpglink
Ready For War
Last played on
Look Before It Changes
The Barr Brothers
Look Before It Changes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059bmqf.jpglink
Look Before It Changes
Last played on
Maybe Someday
The Barr Brothers
Maybe Someday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059bmqf.jpglink
Maybe Someday
Last played on
You Would Have to Lose Your Mind
The Barr Brothers
You Would Have to Lose Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059k7y6.jpglink
You Would Have to Lose Your Mind
Last played on
Defibrillation (feat. Lucius)
The Barr Brothers
Defibrillation (feat. Lucius)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059bmqf.jpglink
Defibrillation (feat. Lucius)
Last played on
Come In The Water
The Barr Brothers
Come In The Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h9s0t.jpglink
Come In The Water
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Barr Brothers
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vwrz
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-23T16:53:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02hk07b.jpg
23
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: The Barr Brothers
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evcdgw
BBC Pacific Quay
2013-09-27T16:53:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01hmgkw.jpg
27
Sep
2013
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: The Barr Brothers
BBC Pacific Quay
The Barr Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist