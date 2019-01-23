Michael Bolton
1953-02-26
Michael Bolton Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Bolotin (born February 26, 1953), known professionally as Michael Bolton, is an American singer and songwriter. Bolton originally performed in the hard rock and heavy metal genres from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s, both on his early solo albums and those he recorded as the frontman of the band Blackjack. He became better known for his series of pop rock ballads, recorded after a stylistic change in the late 1980s.
Bolton's achievements include selling more than 75 million records, recording eight top 10 albums and two number-one singles on the Billboard charts, as well as winning six American Music Awards and two Grammy Awards.
Michael Bolton Performances & Interviews
- Michael Bolton: "I signed with Epic Records when I was 16...18 years later I had my first hit!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z4f4t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z4f4t.jpg2017-04-05T14:55:00.000ZThe singer discusses his career and latest album Songs of Cinema.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04z4ftr
Michael Bolton: "I signed with Epic Records when I was 16...18 years later I had my first hit!"
- Michael Bolton chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sf6f7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sf6f7.jpg2014-02-17T16:21:00.000ZMichael Bolton talks about his new Motown influenced album and 2014 UK tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01sf6h4
Michael Bolton chats to Steve Wright
Upcoming BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Michael Bolton
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq6qwh
London Palladium
2019-03-04T16:55:59
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06thpd8.jpg
4
Mar
2019
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Michael Bolton
London PalladiumBook tickets
