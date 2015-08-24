Robbie O'Connell (b. 1950) is an Irish singer songwriter who performs solo, as well as with The Greenfields of America. He also appears with Dónal Clancy (cousin), Dan Milner, and fiddler Rose Clancy. He has also toured and recorded with The Clancy Brothers, being their nephew. For over 20 years, he has conducted small cultural tours to Ireland with Celtica Music & Tours and, for more than ten years, WGBH Learning Tours. Married with four grown children, he now spends his time between Bristol, Rhode Island and Waterford.