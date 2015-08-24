Robbie O’Connell
Robbie O'Connell
Robbie O'Connell (b. 1950) is an Irish singer songwriter who performs solo, as well as with The Greenfields of America. He also appears with Dónal Clancy (cousin), Dan Milner, and fiddler Rose Clancy. He has also toured and recorded with The Clancy Brothers, being their nephew. For over 20 years, he has conducted small cultural tours to Ireland with Celtica Music & Tours and, for more than ten years, WGBH Learning Tours. Married with four grown children, he now spends his time between Bristol, Rhode Island and Waterford.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
THOSE WERE THE DAYS
Pretty Saro
Hard to Say Goodbye
Lord Franklin
You're Not Irish
Kilkelly
Keg of Brandy
