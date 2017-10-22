The Sensational NightingalesGospel quartet. Formed 1942
The Sensational Nightingales
1942
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sensational Nightingales is a traditional black gospel quartet that reached its peak of popularity in the 1950s, when it featured Julius Cheeks as its lead singer. The Nightingales, with several changes of membership, continue to tour and record today.
John Fogerty's goal for the line, "Rollin', rollin', rollin' on the river," in the song "Proud Mary" was to evoke male gospel harmonies, as exemplified by groups such as the Swan Silvertones, the Sensational Nightingales, and the Five Blind Boys of Mississippi.
Tracks
Will He Welcome Me There
Prodigal Son
Live So God Can Use You
Somewhere To Lay My Head
