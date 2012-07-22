David WhittakerVideo game composer. Born 24 April 1957
David Whittaker
1957-04-24
David Whittaker Biography (Wikipedia)
David Whittaker (born 24 April 1957 in Bury, England) is known for numerous video game music which he wrote in most of the 1980s and early 1990s, for many different formats.
Glider Rider
David Whittaker
Glider Rider
Glider Rider
