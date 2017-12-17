Jah LloydBorn 29 August 1947. Died 12 June 1999
Jah Lloyd
1947-08-29
Jah Lloyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Jah Lloyd, aka Jah Lion, The Black Lion of Judah, and Jah Ali (born Patrick Lloyd Francis, 29 August 1947, died 12 June 1999) was a Jamaican reggae singer, deejay and producer.
Jah Lloyd Tracks
Zion rock
Bad luck Knatty
Dub of sound
Roaring Lion (feat. Lee Perry & The Upsetters)
World class – Trojan
