Sonia Marina Clarke (born 21 June 1968), better known by her stage name Sonique, is a British singer, musician and DJ. She is best known for her 1998 international hit single "It Feels So Good". She was the lead vocalist on two S'Express singles, and the majority of the tracks on the group's second album, Intercourse. She won the 2001 BRIT Award for British female solo artist. She was treated for breast cancer and was cleared treatment in 2010.