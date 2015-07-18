Chelsea Light MovingFormed 2012
Chelsea Light Moving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8b2f9f2-f5fd-4a24-aaa4-d9bebf8675e7
Chelsea Light Moving Biography (Wikipedia)
Chelsea Light Moving is an American alternative rock band formed in 2012 in New York. The band consists of Samara Lubelski, John Moloney, Thurston Moore, and Keith Wood. The band's eponymous debut album was released in 2013 on Matador Records.
The band's songs feature prominent references to avant garde artists, the 1960s counterculture movement, and New York City. Thurston Moore chose the band's name due to its association with a moving company started by composer Philip Glass:
Current countercultural movements are also addressed by Chelsea Light Moving, notably the Occupy Wall Street on the song "Lip":
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chelsea Light Moving Tracks
Sort by
Burroughs
Chelsea Light Moving
Burroughs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burroughs
Last played on
Heavenmetal
Chelsea Light Moving
Heavenmetal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heavenmetal
Last played on
Chelsea Light Moving Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist