Chelsea Light Moving is an American alternative rock band formed in 2012 in New York. The band consists of Samara Lubelski, John Moloney, Thurston Moore, and Keith Wood. The band's eponymous debut album was released in 2013 on Matador Records.

The band's songs feature prominent references to avant garde artists, the 1960s counterculture movement, and New York City. Thurston Moore chose the band's name due to its association with a moving company started by composer Philip Glass:

Current countercultural movements are also addressed by Chelsea Light Moving, notably the Occupy Wall Street on the song "Lip":