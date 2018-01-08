The Doll
The Doll Biography (Wikipedia)
The Doll were a punk rock/new wave band from London, England, who had a top-thirty hit in 1979 with "Desire Me".
The Doll Tracks
Desire Me
The Doll
Desire Me
Desire Me
Don't Tango On My Heart
The Doll
Don't Tango On My Heart
