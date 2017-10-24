Dakh Daughters is a Ukrainian music and theater project started in 2012 in Kyiv. The band consists of seven women, who play on various instruments and sing in different languages and dialects. They often use texts by famous authors in their lyrics (e.g. Taras Shevchenko, William Shakespeare, Iosip Brodsky, Charles Bukowski).

Dakh Daughters participants are members of different projects such as DakhaBrakha and Perkalaba. The band's name derives from the Dakh theater which is associated with the project.

The band got famous after publishing video for the song "Rozy / Donbass" containing Shakespeare's Sonnet 35 and Ukrainian folk songs. Another popular Dakh Daughters clip is video of their live performance on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv during the early Euromaidan protests in December 2013.

Dakh Daughters has performed in various Ukrainian cities, as well as outside of the country (in Poland, France, Russia and Brazil). They have taken part in such events as Zakhid Festival, HoholFest, Silent films festival in Odessa etc.