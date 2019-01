Amanda Ulrika Magdalena Mair (pronounced "Mayer") (born 14 June 1994) is a Swedish singer and musician. She released her self-titled debut album in 2012. Her music has been profiled by various publications including Elle, Seventeen, and Billboard in the United States. Her musical style is frequently compared to Kate Bush.

