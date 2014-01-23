Irie MaffiaFormed 2005
Irie Maffia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8ae6c71-013c-4520-a096-a4d0a429376e
Irie Maffia Biography (Wikipedia)
Irie Maffia is a Hungarian pop band formed in 2005. Their music is based on reggae and dancehall, which they blend with hip hop, funk and rock. The band also has a sound system formation (Irie Maffia Soundsystem), where András Kéri (a.k.a. MC Columbo) sings ragga lyrics on the reggae/dancehall riddims played by band leader Márton Élő (a.k.a. Dermot) and Gáspár Horváth (a.k.a. Jumo Daddy) from vinyl records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Irie Maffia Tracks
Sort by
Weh Yuh A Guh (feat. Mr Lexx)
Irie Maffia
Weh Yuh A Guh (feat. Mr Lexx)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Irie Maffia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist