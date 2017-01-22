Briege Murphy
Briege Murphy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8ae5ee3-9140-4926-8507-bf42def6f5d0
Briege Murphy Tracks
Sort by
Border Girl
Briege Murphy
Border Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Border Girl
Last played on
Rainbow
Briege Murphy
Rainbow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainbow
Last played on
The Magpie
Briege Murphy
The Magpie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Magpie
Last played on
Forester's Hall
Briege Murphy
Forester's Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forester's Hall
Last played on
The Fair Day in Forkhill
Briege Murphy
The Fair Day in Forkhill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fair Day in Forkhill
Last played on
Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye
Briege Murphy
Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye
Last played on
Lerwick Side
Briege Murphy
Lerwick Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lerwick Side
Last played on
I Keep a Book
Briege Murphy
I Keep a Book
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Keep a Book
Last played on
The Swan and Me
Briege Murphy
The Swan and Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Swan and Me
Last played on
The Hills of South Armagh
Briege Murphy
The Hills of South Armagh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hills of South Armagh
Last played on
Cloghinee Winds
Briege Murphy
Cloghinee Winds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cloghinee Winds
Last played on
The Sea
Briege Murphy
The Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sea
Last played on
Shep and Philomena
Briege Murphy
Shep and Philomena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shep and Philomena
Last played on
Old Houses
Briege Murphy
Old Houses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Houses
Last played on
The Granemore Hare
Briege Murphy
The Granemore Hare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Granemore Hare
Last played on
No One Knows My Love Like Me
Briege Murphy
No One Knows My Love Like Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Thousand Miles
Briege Murphy
Ten Thousand Miles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Thousand Miles
Last played on
How Sweet the Tune
Briege Murphy
How Sweet the Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shannon Stopover
Briege Murphy
Shannon Stopover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shannon Stopover
Last played on
The Verdant Braes of Screen
Briege Murphy
The Verdant Braes of Screen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Verdant Braes of Screen
Last played on
Briege Murphy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist