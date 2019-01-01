Karl WendlingBorn 10 August 1875. Died 27 March 1962
Karl Wendling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1875-08-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8ad38e4-8cd5-46eb-b948-4f9a77d34076
Karl Wendling Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl/Carl Wendling ([ventling]) (10 August 1875, Strasbourg – 27 March 1962, Stuttgart) was a German violinist and musical educator.
He studied in his hometown with Heinrich Schuster and Florián Zajíc [de], and later in Berlin with Carl Halir and Joseph Joachim. From 1902 on he was concertmaster at the Bayreuth Festival. In 1907 and 1908, he was concertmaster with the Boston Symphony Orchestra under Karl Muck. He had his own string quartet, "The Wendling Quartet". From 1909 on, he was a teacher at the Royal Stuttgart Conservatory, where he became director in 1929.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karl Wendling Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist