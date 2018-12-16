Joe McPheeFree jazz musician. Born 3 November 1939
Joe McPhee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlpm.jpg
1939-11-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8a6ad5b-bfe0-49cf-9de0-71dc78300300
Joe McPhee Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe McPhee (born November 3, 1939) is an American jazz multi-instrumentalist born in Miami, Florida, a player of tenor, alto, and soprano saxophone, the trumpet, flugelhorn and valve trombone. McPhee grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York, and is most notable for his free jazz work done from the late 1960s to the present day.
Joe McPhee Tracks
Shakey Jake
Joe McPhee
Shakey Jake
Shakey Jake
Last played on
Tear of the Clouds
Joe McPhee/Michiyo Yagi/Lasse Marhaug/Paal Nilssen-Love
Tear of the Clouds
Tear of the Clouds
Last played on
Till (Remembering Emmett Till)
Paal Nilssen-Love / Joe Mcphee, Paal Nilssen-Love & Joe McPhee
Till (Remembering Emmett Till)
Till (Remembering Emmett Till)
Last played on
If
Evan Parker & Joe McPhee, Evan Parker & Joe McPhee
If
If
Last played on
Sound on Sound
Joe McPhee
Sound on Sound
Sound on Sound
Last played on
Tenor Sax Solo Session
Joe McPhee
Tenor Sax Solo Session
Tenor Sax Solo Session
Last played on
