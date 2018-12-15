Robert HoodTechno producer. Born 1965
Robert Hood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05d4b13.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8a61400-baf7-4fb3-a3e3-c9e7b665547f
Robert Hood Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Hood is an American electronic music producer and DJ. He is a founding member of group Underground Resistance as a 'Minister Of Information' with Mad Mike Banks and Jeff Mills. He is often considered to be one of the founders of minimal techno.
Robert Hood Tracks
Peace (Closing Theme)
Robert Hood
Peace (Closing Theme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Peace (Closing Theme)
Last played on
Minimal Minded
Robert Hood
Minimal Minded
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Minimal Minded
Last played on
Low Life (TS Do You Remember House Bootleg)
Robert Hood
Low Life (TS Do You Remember House Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Low Life (TS Do You Remember House Bootleg)
Last played on
Gun Talk (Sims JFF Edit)
Robert Hood
Gun Talk (Sims JFF Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Gun Talk (Sims JFF Edit)
Last played on
Clash (Paul Woolford Edit)
Robert Hood
Clash (Paul Woolford Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Clash (Paul Woolford Edit)
Last played on
Wisdom To The Wise (Robert Hood Remix)
Dave Clarke
Dave Clarke
Wisdom To The Wise (Robert Hood Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdrx.jpglink
Wisdom To The Wise (Robert Hood Remix)
Last played on
Drive (The Age Of Automation)
Robert Hood
Drive (The Age Of Automation)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Drive (The Age Of Automation)
Last played on
Power To Prophet
Robert Hood
Power To Prophet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Power To Prophet
Last played on
Red Machine
Robert Hood
Red Machine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Red Machine
Last played on
Transform
Robert Hood
Transform
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Transform
Last played on
Greatest Dancer
Robert Hood
Greatest Dancer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Greatest Dancer
Last played on
Monkey
Robert Hood
Monkey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Monkey
Last played on
Apartment Zero
Robert Hood
Apartment Zero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Apartment Zero
Last played on
Dancer
Robert Hood
Dancer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Dancer
Last played on
Phuture (Robert Hood Remix)
The Nighttripper
Phuture (Robert Hood Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Phuture (Robert Hood Remix)
Last played on
Pneuma
Robert Hood
Pneuma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Pneuma
Last played on
I Am
Robert Hood
I Am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
I Am
Last played on
Thought Process
Robert Hood
Thought Process
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Thought Process
Last played on
Stomp (Robert Hood Re-Plant Mix)
Esteban Adame
Esteban Adame
Stomp (Robert Hood Re-Plant Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Stomp (Robert Hood Re-Plant Mix)
Last played on
Master Jack
Robert Hood
Master Jack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Master Jack
Last played on
Idea
Robert Hood
Idea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Idea
Last played on
Preface
Robert Hood
Preface
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Preface
Last played on
Debbie's Groove (Robert Hood Remix)
Carl Taylor
Carl Taylor
Debbie's Groove (Robert Hood Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Debbie's Groove (Robert Hood Remix)
Last played on
Funky Souls
Robert Hood
Funky Souls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Funky Souls
Last played on
Lockers
Robert Hood
Lockers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Lockers
Last played on
Power to the Prophet
Robert Hood
Power to the Prophet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Power to the Prophet
Last played on
Trooper (Robert Hood Remix)
Boys Noize
Boys Noize
Trooper (Robert Hood Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6r4.jpglink
Trooper (Robert Hood Remix)
Last played on
Form
Robert Hood
Form
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Form
Last played on
When We Will Leave (Robert Hood Remix)
Turner
Turner
When We Will Leave (Robert Hood Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
When We Will Leave (Robert Hood Remix)
Last played on
Unknown
Robert Hood
Unknown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Unknown
Last played on
Don't Stop No Sleep (Robert Hood Remix)
Radio Slave
Radio Slave
Don't Stop No Sleep (Robert Hood Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0tq2.jpglink
Don't Stop No Sleep (Robert Hood Remix)
Last played on
Shaker
Robert Hood
Shaker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d4b13.jpglink
Shaker
Last played on
Goodly Sin (Robert Hood Remix) (feat. Elif Biçer)
Ben Klock
Ben Klock
Goodly Sin (Robert Hood Remix) (feat. Elif Biçer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dkxtl.jpglink
Goodly Sin (Robert Hood Remix) (feat. Elif Biçer)
Last played on
