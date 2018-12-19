Henrik SchwarzBorn 31 May 1972
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ql8x2.jpg
1972-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8a5a0c1-d076-47f4-b468-2b1ad9c1b71b
Henrik Schwarz Biography (Wikipedia)
Henrik Schwarz (born May 31, 1972) is a deep house and classical (crossover) producer and DJ from Bodensee, Germany. His career began in the early 1990s. He has made remixes for artists and bands including Coldplay, Mary J. Blige and Foals. In 2017, he worked with songwriter/producer Jarrah McCleary (or Panama).
Henrik Schwarz Tracks
Wasting My Young Years (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
London Grammar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br775.jpglink
Asembi Ara Amba (Henrik Schwarz Version)
Y-Bayani & Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Counter Culture (feat. Breach)
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Counter Culture
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Not Also You x Free (Acapella)
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
The Melody (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
Carl Craig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzg.jpglink
Kantine
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
AlgoRhythm
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Where's My Music (Demo Version)
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Asembi Ara Amba (Remix Demo Version) (feat. Y-Bayani)
Polyversal Souls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hgrr.jpglink
Dirty Donso (Remix)
BKO Quintet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
You're A Fireball
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Wicked Streets (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
J. Bernardt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Boy In The Picture (Henrik Schwarz Remix) (Kölsch Edit) (feat. Sian Evans)
Kid Crème
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whjw0.jpglink
Take Words In Return (Jimi Jules Remix)
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Where Are We Heading?
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
4011 Liter
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Yalla Yalla (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
Shehazard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
4011 Liter (Three Hands Version)
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Where We At (feat. Derrick Carter)
Dixon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br77y.jpglink
I Exist Because Of You (Dixon's Stripped Down Version)
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Take Words In Return (C2 Inst Remix)
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Ene Nyame Nam 'A' Mensuro (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
Pat Thomas & Ebo Taylor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Electric Salsa (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
OFF!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
No Sun In The Sky (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
Kraak & Smaak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b15zg.jpglink
Leave My Head Alone Brain (Luke Solomon Remix)
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Fulani Rock (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
Baaba Maal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
Fulanie Rock
Baaba Maal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
Ene Name
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
I Exist Because of You Two
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Round Midnight
Dan Berglund, Henrik Schwarz & Bugge Wesseltoft
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Take Words In Return (Return Version)
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
Leave My Head Alone Brain Seven
Henrik Schwarz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ql8x2.jpglink
