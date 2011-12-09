Boom JinxBorn 10 September 1974
Boom Jinx
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e89f617e-f6b2-4918-a385-c3752650bca6
Boom Jinx Biography (Wikipedia)
Øistein Johan Eide (born 10 September 1974 in Bergen), better known by his stage name Boom Jinx is a music producer, composer, audio technician, sound designer and DJ hailing from Norway.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boom Jinx Tracks
Sort by
Phoenix From The Flames (Maor Levi Remix)
Boom Jinx
Phoenix From The Flames (Maor Levi Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phoenix From The Flames (Maor Levi Remix)
Last played on
Boom Jinx Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist