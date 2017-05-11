Gerard James Borg is one of Malta's most successful songwriters, authors, and concept creators for the last decades. Borg has penned six of the Maltese entries for the annual Eurovision Song Contest with Philip Vella, and one of his songs gave Malta its first top placing (2nd) in the contest. He has also co-written "Shine" which represented Russia in the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest, besides writing for several national finals in other countries which include France, Norway,The Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Iceland, Bulgaria and Romania.

Besides his successes in Eurovision, his creative concepts and songs have made it to the charts in various countries.

Borg has also created the successful Private Eye reviews for The Times of Malta, and has appeared in a great number of magazine interviews and TV shows.

His bestseller debut novel – "Sliema Wives" peaked at number one after one week of its release, and became an overnight success. Gerard donated his share from the book royalties entirely to charity.