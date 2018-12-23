The Black Queen is an American electronic band, formed in Los Angeles, California, in 2015. It was founded by lead singer Greg Puciato (of The Dillinger Escape Plan), keyboardist and guitarist Joshua Eustis (of Telefon Tel Aviv and ex-Nine Inch Nails) and keyboardist and guitarist Steven Alexander (former tech for The Dillinger Escape Plan and Nine Inch Nails).

The Black Queen self-released their debut album Fever Daydream (2015), following the announcement of their softmore album Infinite Games (2018) came the formation of the label Federal Prisoner. Puciato elaborating in a blog post for Spotify that they would be "giving more than we would be gaining" by signing to an outside label, and that "everything I used to see as help, I suddenly saw as unnecessary at best, and a liability at worst."