Edward Bear was a Toronto-based Canadian pop-rock group. The band is best known for its chart-topping single, "Last Song," and "Close Your Eyes," used as the signing-off song for Delilah's radio show.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia