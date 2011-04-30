Edward BearFormed 1966. Disbanded 1974
Edward Bear
1966
Edward Bear Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Bear was a Toronto-based Canadian pop-rock group. The band is best known for its chart-topping single, "Last Song," and "Close Your Eyes," used as the signing-off song for Delilah's radio show.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
