Peter MartensBorn 1971
Peter Martens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e89a4aba-6173-4df3-a334-db266703c770
Peter Martens Tracks
Sort by
Burlesque for Double Bass and small orchestra
Allan Stephenson, Allan Stephenson, Leon Bosch, Peter Martens & Cape Philharmonic Orchestra
Burlesque for Double Bass and small orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burlesque for Double Bass and small orchestra
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist