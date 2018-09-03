MatisyahuBorn 30 June 1979
Matisyahu Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Paul Miller (born June 30, 1979), known by his Hebrew and stage name Matisyahu (מתּתיהו, "Gift of God"), is a Jewish American reggae singer, rapper, beatboxer, and alternative rock musician.
Known for blending Orthodox Jewish themes with reggae, rock and hip hop beatboxing sounds, Matisyahu's 2005 single "King Without a Crown" was a Top 40 hit in the United States. Since 2004, he has released five studio albums as well as two live albums, two remix CDs and two DVDs featuring live concerts. In addition, Matisyahu played the role of Tzadok in The Possession, a supernatural horror film directed by Ole Bornedal and co-produced by Sam Raimi. Through his career, Matisyahu has worked with Bill Laswell, reggae producers Sly & Robbie, and Kool Kojak.
One Day
King Without A Crown
Within You Without You
Youth
Blue Sky Playground
Sunshine (Instrumental)
