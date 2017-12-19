The PopgunsFormed 1986
The Popguns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8986ff5-56e8-4768-8b22-77005c0e38cb
The Popguns Biography (Wikipedia)
The Popguns are an English indie rock band, which played a part in the British jangle pop scene. Originally from Brighton, East Sussex, they formed in 1986 by vocalist Wendy Morgan, guitarists Simon Pickles and Greg Dixon plus bassist Pat Walkington and were joined by Shaun Charman, the former drummer for The Wedding Present in 1988.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Popguns Tracks
Sort by
So Long
The Popguns
So Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Long
Last played on
We Don't Go Round There Anymore
The Popguns
We Don't Go Round There Anymore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Long Sugar Kisses
The Popguns
So Long Sugar Kisses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Long Sugar Kisses
Last played on
Put Me Through It (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jan 1990)
The Popguns
Put Me Through It (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jan 1990)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone You Love (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jan 1990)
The Popguns
Someone You Love (Radio 1 Session, 9 Jan 1990)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting For The Winter
The Popguns
Waiting For The Winter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting For The Winter
Last played on
Still Waiting For The Winter
The Popguns
Still Waiting For The Winter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Waiting For The Winter
Last played on
Landslide
The Popguns
Landslide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Landslide
Last played on
Home Late
The Popguns
Home Late
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home Late
Last played on
Star
The Popguns
Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Star
Last played on
still a world away
The Popguns
still a world away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
still a world away
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Popguns
Upcoming Events
30
Mar
2019
The Popguns
The Islington, London, UK
The Popguns Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist