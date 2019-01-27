MalumaJuan Luis Londoño Arias. Born 28 January 1994
Maluma
1994-01-28
Juan Luis Londoño Arias (born 28 January 1994), better known by his stage name Maluma, is a Colombian reggaeton singer and songwriter, signed to Sony Music Colombia and Sony Latin. Maluma has several singles that have charted within the top 10 on Billboard Hot Latin Songs, including "Felices los 4", "Borró Cassette", "El Perdedor" and "Corazón". He has won a Latin Grammy Award and two Latin American Music Awards.
Maluma Tracks
Maluma - Felices Los 4 - DJ Elements Hype Edit
Maluma
Maluma - Felices Los 4 - DJ Elements Hype Edit
ID (feat. Maluma & Swae Lee)
Lil Pump
ID (feat. Maluma & Swae Lee)
ID (feat. Maluma & Swae Lee)
Corazon
Maluma
Corazon
Corazon
Si O No
Anitta
Si O No
Si O No
Arms Around You (feat. Maluma & Swae Lee)
XXXTENTACION
Arms Around You (feat. Maluma & Swae Lee)
Arms Around You (feat. Maluma & Swae Lee)
Hands On Me (Blonde Remix) (feat. Rae Sremmurd & Maluma)
BURNS
Hands On Me (Blonde Remix) (feat. Rae Sremmurd & Maluma)
Hands On Me (Blonde Remix) (feat. Rae Sremmurd & Maluma)
Todo El Amor (feat. Maluma & Wisin)
De La Ghetto
Todo El Amor (feat. Maluma & Wisin)
Todo El Amor (feat. Maluma & Wisin)
Hands On Me (feat. Maluma, Swae Lee & Rae Sremmurd)
BURNS
Hands On Me (feat. Maluma, Swae Lee & Rae Sremmurd)
Hands On Me (feat. Maluma, Swae Lee & Rae Sremmurd)
Chantaje (feat. Maluma)
Shakira
Chantaje (feat. Maluma)
Chantaje (feat. Maluma)
Make My Love Go (Remix)
Jay Sean
Make My Love Go (Remix)
Make My Love Go (Remix)
