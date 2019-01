Juan Luis Londoño Arias (born 28 January 1994), better known by his stage name Maluma, is a Colombian reggaeton singer and songwriter, signed to Sony Music Colombia and Sony Latin. Maluma has several singles that have charted within the top 10 on Billboard Hot Latin Songs, including "Felices los 4", "Borró Cassette", "El Perdedor" and "Corazón". He has won a Latin Grammy Award and two Latin American Music Awards.

