Collaboration between Dave Stewart and Terry Hall. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1993
Vegas
1992
Vegas Biography
Vegas was a musical outfit, active in the early 1990s. The duo was formed by the former Specials & Fun Boy 3 singer Terry Hall and Eurythmics member David A. Stewart. They released their self-titled début album in 1992 as well as a trio of singles.
Vegas Tracks
Walk Into The Wind
Vegas
Walk Into The Wind
Walk Into The Wind
What She Likes
Vegas
What She Likes
What She Likes
Guide Me
Vegas
Guide Me
Guide Me
