Jim Jiminee Formed September 1986. Disbanded 1989
Jim Jiminee
1986-09
Jim Jiminee Biography
Jim Jiminee was an English indie pop band active in the late 1980s. They released one LP and three EP vinyl records.
Jim Jiminee Tracks
Town And Country Blues
Town And Country Blues
