The Bobbettes were an American R&B girl group who had a 1957 top 10 hit song called "Mr. Lee." The group existed from 1955 to 1974 and included Jannie Pought (1945-1980), Emma Pought (born 1942), Reather Dixon (1945-2014), Laura Webb (1941-2001), and Helen Gathers (1942-2011).