The Bobbettes were an American R&B girl group who had a 1957 top 10 hit song called "Mr. Lee." The group existed from 1955 to 1974 and included Jannie Pought (1945-1980), Emma Pought (born 1942), Reather Dixon (1945-2014), Laura Webb (1941-2001), and Helen Gathers (1942-2011).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia