The BobbettesFormed 1955. Disbanded 1974
The Bobbettes
1955
The Bobbettes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bobbettes were an American R&B girl group who had a 1957 top 10 hit song called "Mr. Lee." The group existed from 1955 to 1974 and included Jannie Pought (1945-1980), Emma Pought (born 1942), Reather Dixon (1945-2014), Laura Webb (1941-2001), and Helen Gathers (1942-2011).
The Bobbettes Tracks
Rock And Ree-Ah-Zole
The Bobbettes
Rock And Ree-Ah-Zole
Rock And Ree-Ah-Zole
Mr Lee
The Bobbettes
Mr Lee
Mr Lee
I Shot Mr Lee
The Bobbettes
I Shot Mr Lee
I Shot Mr Lee
Dance With Me Georgie
The Bobbettes
Dance With Me Georgie
Dance With Me Georgie
Are You Satisfied
The Bobbettes
Are You Satisfied
Are You Satisfied
Untrue Love
The Bobbettes
Untrue Love
Untrue Love
