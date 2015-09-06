Марк Осипович Рейзен (Mark Reizen)Bass. Born 3 July 1895. Died 25 November 1992
1895-07-03
Mark Osipovich Reizen, also Reisen or Reyzen (Russian: Марк Осипович Рейзен, 3 July [O.S. 21 June] 1895 – November 25, 1992), PAU, was a leading Soviet opera singer with a beautiful and expansive bass voice.
Boris Godunov: Lament of the Simpleton and finale of Act 3 scene 1
Modest Mussorgsky
