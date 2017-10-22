Kim BurrellBorn 26 August 1972
Kim Burrell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-08-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e88da8ef-694b-439f-8782-6c702d9f6bf1
Kim Burrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Kimberly "Kim" Burrell (born August 26, 1972) is an American gospel singer from Houston, Texas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kim Burrell Tracks
Sort by
You Can Change (feat. Kim Burrell)
Tye Tribbet
You Can Change (feat. Kim Burrell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can Change (feat. Kim Burrell)
Performer
Last played on
Godspeed
Frank Ocean
Godspeed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4vm.jpglink
Godspeed
Last played on
I Come To You More
Kim Burrell
I Come To You More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Come To You More
Last played on
When
Kirk Franklin
When
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv81.jpglink
When
Last played on
Since Jesus Came In
Kim Burrell
Since Jesus Came In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Since Jesus Came In
Last played on
I Understand
Kim Burrell
I Understand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Understand
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kim Burrell
Kim Burrell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist