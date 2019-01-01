Ralph ReaderSong composer, actor & producer. Born 25 May 1903. Died 18 May 1982
Ralph Reader
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1903-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e88d94a8-63ed-4a0d-99f3-dd0512605966
Ralph Reader Biography (Wikipedia)
William Henry Ralph Reader CBE (25 May 1903 – 18 May 1982), known as Ralph Reader, was a British actor, theatrical producer and songwriter, known for staging the original Gang Show, a variety entertainment presented by members of the Scouting movement, and for leading community singing at FA Cup Finals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ralph Reader Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist