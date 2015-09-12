Ward KimballBorn 4 March 1914. Died 8 July 2002
Ward Kimball
1914-03-04
Ward Kimball Biography (Wikipedia)
Ward Walrath Kimball (March 4, 1914 – July 8, 2002), born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was an animator for the Walt Disney Studios. He was one of Walt Disney's team of animators, known as Disney's Nine Old Men. His films have been honored with two Academy Awards for Best Animated Short Film.
Outside of his job as an animator, Kimball was a railroad enthusiast as well as a talented jazz trombonist. He founded and led the seven-piece Dixieland band Firehouse Five Plus Two, in which he played trombone.
Ward Kimball Tracks
Coney Island Washboard Roundelay
Firehouse Five Plus Two
Coney Island Washboard Roundelay
Coney Island Washboard Roundelay
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
Firehouse Five Plus Two
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
