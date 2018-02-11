Andy LaVerneBorn 4 December 1947
Andy LaVerne
1947-12-04
Andy LaVerne Biography (Wikipedia)
Andy LaVerne (born December 4, 1947) is an American jazz pianist, composer, and arranger. He is a prolific recording artist and as a jazz educator has produced many instructional guides.
