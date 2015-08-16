Fredericks Goldman Jones is the name of a famous French musical trio made up of Jean-Jacques Goldman, Carole Fredericks and Michael Jones. Established in 1990, it remained active until 1996. After the amicable separation of the trio and the continuation of each in their solo musical careers, the three remained very close friends and continued to perform on special concerts together.

The trio released two hugely successful albums, the self-titled Fredericks Goldman Jones in 1990 and Rouge in 1993. The song "À nos actes manqués" remains their most famous song. Other famous songs include "Né en 17 à Leidenstadt", "Juste après" and "Nuit". The order of the names was decided strictly on an alphabetical order of the family names of the trio.