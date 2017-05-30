Joseph Willcox JenkinsComposer, arranger. Born 15 February 1928. Died 31 January 2014
Joseph Willcox Jenkins
1928-02-15
Joseph Willcox Jenkins (15 February 1928 – 31 January 2014) was an American composer, professor of music, and musician. During his military service in the Korean War, he became the first arranger for the United States Army Chorus. He ended his teaching career as Professor Emeritus at the Mary Pappert School of Music, Duquesne University, where he had been a professor since 1961, and composed over 200 works.
