Guy Clark Born 6 November 1941. Died 17 May 2016
Guy Clark
1941-11-06
Guy Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy Charles Clark (November 6, 1941 – May 17, 2016) was an American folk singer, musician, songwriter, recording artist, and performer. He released more than twenty albums, and his songs have been recorded by other artists including Jerry Jeff Walker, Jimmy Buffett, Lyle Lovett, Ricky Skaggs, Steve Wariner, and Rodney Crowell. He won the 2014 Grammy Award for Best Folk Album: My Favorite Picture of You.
Guy Clark Tracks
Stuff That Works
Guy Clark
Stuff That Works
Stuff That Works
LA Freeway
Guy Clark
LA Freeway
LA Freeway
No Lonesome Tune
Guy Clark
No Lonesome Tune
No Lonesome Tune
Baton Rouge
Guy Clark
Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge
Rita Ballou
Guy Clark
Rita Ballou
Rita Ballou
Boats To Build
Guy Clark
Boats To Build
Boats To Build
The Cape
Guy Clark
The Cape
The Cape
A Nickel for the Fiddler
Guy Clark
A Nickel for the Fiddler
A Nickel for the Fiddler
Jack of All Trades
Guy Clark
Jack of All Trades
Jack of All Trades
I Don't Love You Much Do I
Guy Clark
I Don't Love You Much Do I
I Don't Love You Much Do I
Hemingway's Whiskey
Guy Clark
Hemingway's Whiskey
Hemingway's Whiskey
It's About Time
Guy Clark
It's About Time
It's About Time
The Guitar
Guy Clark
The Guitar
The Guitar
Shut Up And Talk To Me
Guy Clark
Shut Up And Talk To Me
Shut Up And Talk To Me
Randall Knife
Guy Clark
Randall Knife
Randall Knife
Anyhow, I Love You
Guy Clark
Anyhow, I Love You
Anyhow, I Love You
Do Re Mi
Nanci Griffith
Do Re Mi
Do Re Mi
Heartbroke
Guy Clark
Heartbroke
Heartbroke
The South Coast Of Texas
Guy Clark
The South Coast Of Texas
The South Coast Of Texas
Desperadoes Waiting for a Train
Guy Clark
Desperadoes Waiting for a Train
All She Wants Is You
Guy Clark
All She Wants Is You
All She Wants Is You
Cheer Up Little Darling
Angelina Presley & Guy Clark
Cheer Up Little Darling
Cheer Up Little Darling
Performer
My Favourite Picture of You - Radio 2 session 12/01/2012
Guy Clark
My Favourite Picture of You - Radio 2 session 12/01/2012
My Favorite Picture Of You
Guy Clark
My Favorite Picture Of You
My Favorite Picture Of You
Out In The Parkin' Lot
Guy Clark
Out In The Parkin' Lot
Out In The Parkin' Lot
El Coyote
Guy Clark
El Coyote
El Coyote
Maybe I Can Paint Over That
Guy Clark
Maybe I Can Paint Over That
Maybe I Can Paint Over That
The Carpenter
Guy Clark
The Carpenter
The Carpenter
Rain In Durango
Guy Clark
Rain In Durango
Rain In Durango
