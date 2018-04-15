The CortinasFormed 1976
The Cortinas
1976
The Cortinas Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cortinas were a Bristol-based punk rock band, originally active between 1976 and 1978. Guitarist Nick Sheppard went on to play with the Clash. In 2001, the band's debut single, "Fascist Dictator" (originally released in June 1977), was included in a leading British music magazine's list of the best punk-rock singles of all-time.
The Cortinas Tracks
Televison Families (Radio 1 Session, 16 Jul 1977)
Further Education (Radio 1 Session, 16 Jul 1977)
Phoebes Flower Shop
Phoebes Flower Shop
Defiant Pose
Defiant Pose
Fascist Dictator
Fascist Dictator
Television Families
Television Families
Further Education
Further Education
Fascist Dictator (Single)
Fascist Dictator (Single)
Defiant Pose
Defiant Pose
Tribe of the City
Tribe of the City
Television Generation
Television Generation
Phoebe's Flower Shop
