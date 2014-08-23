Cavity is an American sludge metal band from Miami, Florida. They first formed in 1992, releasing a multitude of albums and singles before breaking up in 2003. Steve Brooks and Juan Montoya would go on to play in Torche and Floor. Anthony Vialon, Henry Wilson and Beatriz Monteavaro also played in Floor. Jason Landrian went on to form Black Cobra Ed Matus played Guitar on "Drowning".[citation needed]

In 2015, the group reunited and toured the United States for the first time since their dissolution. The group issued their first album since their reunion, titled After Death, through Valley King in 2017.