CavityFormed 1992. Disbanded 2003
Cavity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8837fa7-461a-4ffe-9e07-73f582763b59
Cavity Biography (Wikipedia)
Cavity is an American sludge metal band from Miami, Florida. They first formed in 1992, releasing a multitude of albums and singles before breaking up in 2003. Steve Brooks and Juan Montoya would go on to play in Torche and Floor. Anthony Vialon, Henry Wilson and Beatriz Monteavaro also played in Floor. Jason Landrian went on to form Black Cobra Ed Matus played Guitar on "Drowning".[citation needed]
In 2015, the group reunited and toured the United States for the first time since their dissolution. The group issued their first album since their reunion, titled After Death, through Valley King in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cavity Tracks
Sort by
Supercollider
Cavity
Supercollider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Supercollider
Last played on
Cavity Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist