LettuceFormed 1992
Lettuce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e88313e2-22f6-4f6d-9656-6d2ad20ea415
Lettuce Biography (Wikipedia)
Lettuce is a funk band that originated in Boston, Massachusetts in 1992. Its members consist of guitarists Adam "Shmeeans" Smirnoff, Nigel Hall (keyboards, Hammond B-3 organ, piano, vocals), Adam Deitch (drums/percussion), Erick "Jesus" Coomes (bass), Ryan Zoidis (saxophone) and trumpeter Eric "Benny" Bloom.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lettuce Tracks
Sort by
Do It Like You Do
Lettuce
Do It Like You Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do It Like You Do
Last played on
Mt Crushmore
Lettuce
Mt Crushmore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mt Crushmore
Last played on
Slippin Into Darkness (GRiZ Remix feat. Jessica Breanne) (feat. Jessica Breanne)
Lettuce
Slippin Into Darkness (GRiZ Remix feat. Jessica Breanne) (feat. Jessica Breanne)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lettuce Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist