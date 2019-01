Lettuce is a funk band that originated in Boston, Massachusetts in 1992. Its members consist of guitarists Adam "Shmeeans" Smirnoff, Nigel Hall (keyboards, Hammond B-3 organ, piano, vocals), Adam Deitch (drums/percussion), Erick "Jesus" Coomes (bass), Ryan Zoidis (saxophone) and trumpeter Eric "Benny" Bloom.

