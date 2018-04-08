Gabe WitcherBorn 11 June 1978
Gabe Witcher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e8821ab8-ff78-471d-9939-d8cda77696e3
Gabe Witcher Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriel "Gabe" Witcher (born June 11, 1978) is an American multi-instrumentalist, producer, and arranger best known as a fiddle player and singer, He is a founding member of the string ensemble Punch Brothers. Witcher and his fellow Punch Brothers were named Affiliate Scholar of Oberlin Conservatory in 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gabe Witcher Tracks
Sort by
Lullaby
Rhiannon Giddens
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v4h.jpglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Brokeback Mountain
Emmylou Harris
Brokeback Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfss.jpglink
Brokeback Mountain
Last played on
Back to artist