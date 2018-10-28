Rabbi Shergill (born Gurpreet Singh Shergill, 1973) is an Indian musician well known for his debut album Rabbi and the chart-topper song of 2005, Bullah Ki Jaana ("I know not who I am!"). His music has been described variously as rock, Punjabi, with a bani style melody, and Sufi-style (sufiana), and "semi-Sufi semi-folksy kind of music with a lot of Western arrangements." Shergill has been called "Punjabi music's true urban balladeer".