Rabbi Shergill
1990
Rabbi Shergill Biography
Rabbi Shergill (born Gurpreet Singh Shergill, 1973) is an Indian musician well known for his debut album Rabbi and the chart-topper song of 2005, Bullah Ki Jaana ("I know not who I am!"). His music has been described variously as rock, Punjabi, with a bani style melody, and Sufi-style (sufiana), and "semi-Sufi semi-folksy kind of music with a lot of Western arrangements." Shergill has been called "Punjabi music's true urban balladeer".
Challa
Rabbi Shergill
Challa
Challa
Tere Bin
Rabbi Shergill
Tere Bin
Tere Bin
Aaja Nachie
Rabbi Shergill
Aaja Nachie
Aaja Nachie
Bulla Ki Jaana
Rabbi Shergill
Bulla Ki Jaana
Bulla Ki Jaana
