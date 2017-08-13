Milana MisicBorn 23 October 1970
Milana Misic
1970-10-23
Milana Misic Biography (Wikipedia)
Laila Anna-Maria Milana Mišić-Puukari (née Salminen, from 1971 Mišić; born 23 October 1970, Espoo, Finland) is a Finnish singer of Croatian and Finnish descent.
Mišić is the daughter of Finnish Eurovision legend Laila Kinnunen and Yugoslav Croat musician Milan “Mišo” Mišić.
Milana Misic Tracks
Follow (feat. Milana Misic)
Shelco Garcia
Follow (feat. Milana Misic)
Follow (feat. Milana Misic)
