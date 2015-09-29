Miniature DinosaursFormed 2009. Disbanded September 2014
Miniature Dinosaurs
2009
Miniature Dinosaurs Biography (Wikipedia)
Miniature Dinosaurs were a pop/rock band from Stirling, Scotland. The band consisted of Barry Maclean (Vocals/Guitar), Alban Dickson (Bass Guitar), Andrew McAllister (Guitar/Synth) and Sam Waller (Drums). Critics compared their music to the likes of The Killers, Pulp and Weezer.
Miniature Dinosaurs Tracks
Fight Or Flight
Miniature Dinosaurs
Fight Or Flight
Fight Or Flight
Turn It On
Miniature Dinosaurs
Turn It On
Turn It On
Turn It On Again
Miniature Dinosaurs
Turn It On Again
Turn It On Again
Lemonade
Miniature Dinosaurs
Lemonade
Lemonade
Alligator
Miniature Dinosaurs
Alligator
Alligator
Alligator (TeKlo Remix)
Miniature Dinosaurs
Alligator (TeKlo Remix)
Cold Shoulder
Miniature Dinosaurs
Cold Shoulder
Cold Shoulder
Write Back
Miniature Dinosaurs
Write Back
